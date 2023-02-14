Roberts proved the difference as Sunderland sealed three valuable points against Reading on Saturday, scoring a superb late winner to lift the building frustration at the Stadium of Light.

Afterwards Mowbray was asked about Roberts' development, a player who earlier in the season he described as arguably the most talented in the second division.

The head coach said he had been chatting regularly with the 26-year-old to get across how he feels he can get to the very top level and hopefully with Sunderland.

Patrick Roberts celebrates his winner against Reading

"I can't help him with his talent," Mowbray said.

"He'll be telling me what his nutmeg tally is for the last three games, I think we were at about ten before the Reading game. I think we got a few more today, as well.

"From what I can see, he's starting to live the life of a footballer. Patrick should never have been in League One and with the greatest respect to us, he should probably be in the Premier League. He has to live like it, and the penny has dropped I think.

"I maximised my career as a player, I haven't drunk alcohol since the age of 18 because I wanted to be the best player I could be. "These are the little chats I'm having with Pat - he should be earning hundreds of thousands in the Premier League.

"That's not a criticism of him - I love him to bits, he's an amazing footballer, and I want to achieve something where he's in that Premier League with us. I just want him to give himself the best chance of being the best player he can possibly be - I think the penny has dropped. It's exciting for our fans to watch. I'm saying all the time, give him the ball and let him dance, pick passes, score goals."