Cirkin had only been on the pitch for a short period after a recent injury when he met Alex Pritchard's brilliant free kick with just under five minutes to play. Cirkin was struck by Millwall goalkeeper George Long as the goalkeeper tried to come and punch the ball clear.

The youngster was immediately substituted after being knocked out, and will now miss the FA Cup replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Mowbray said: "Dennis is concussed. He was out cold on the pitch for a while but he's awake now.

"I don't think he necessarily knew that he'd scored the equaliser for us, but he knows now. Dennis is a brave lad, and it's not the first time he's scored a big goal with his head in a congested box for us this year.

"He's fine. He's been out for a while now like Alex Pritchard and we're pleased for them to get back out there and contribute to the equaliser.

"Dennis will have to go through the concussion protocols now. He'll miss our FA Cup game as does that, the doctors tell me that if he passes certain tests he might be able to play next weekend but we'll just have to wait and see on that one."

Mowbray said he was pleased with his team's endeavour in bouncing back from Jake Cooper's opening goal to secure a point.