Stewart was stretchered off early in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, having felt his achilles pop when trying to put the home defence under pressure.

The Scot has left the ground in a protective boot and will need a scan to confirm the exact severity of the injury, but the club fear that he may have suffered a complete rupture.

If so, he is facing a long absence that would come as a major setback for both player and club.

Mowbray said: “Ross has got a big, protective boot on – it’s an achilles injury. I’ve just speaking to the doctors there and because he’s not hopping about and screaming in pain, it could potentially be a complete tear which would be a long, long time.

"Beyond that I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, something has popped as he makes that run and we’re concerned about him, having lost Corry Evans earlier this week.