Sunderland boss Mel Reay

The Black Cats restart their league campaign against their local rivals looking to further increase the distance between themselves and bottom of the league Coventry United.

Ejupi increases Reay's options up front, while experienced defender Louise Griffiths is also in contention to return to the squad. The much-anticipated game is expected to yield the club's biggest crowd since earning promotion to the second tier.

"Liz has been good, she's been training with the squad and she's chomping at the bit to be involved come Sunday," Reay said.

"Louise Griffiths will be back in the squad, she's fully up to speed after her recent injury and we're obviously delighted to welcome her back.

"Brianna took a knock on her ankle against Leicester, she'll train today and so we'll monitor

"Tyler Dodds will be missing with a quad niggle, it's not an injury you rush and not in a game where you need everyone to be flying.

"We're looking forward to getting the league campaign going again, we used the two cup games as a warm up really to get minutes into legs and look after players where we needed to so that they're ready.

"The game has been well advertised and so we're hoping for a good crowd, and to start off the second of the league season well and with some points."

Holly Manders will not be involved after a club statement confirmed her departure on Thursday night.

Despite a difficult Conti Cup defeat to WSL side Leicester City in midweek, Reay is hoping her team can build on a strong 1-0 win away from home in the FA Cup." We were really pleased with the FA Cup win, having not played for so long

"We were really solid out of possession which was pleasing, because we pride ourselves on having good defensive principles. We then score a really good goal, some clever play to unlock a stubborn back five.