Cirkin had initially come through the concussion protocols after he was knocked out by Millwall goalkeeper George Long in the process of scoring a crucial equalising goal for his team.

The 20-year-old returned to the starting XI against Rotherham United on Tuesday night after making two encouraging substitute appearances, but was withdrawn midway through the second half.

The Sunderland head coach says the full back hasn't been feeling fully himself over the course of the week and so has been for a scan as a precaution.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin

It remains to be seen whether he will be in contention when Stoke City visit the Stadium of Light in Sunderland's next fixture next Saturday.

"It was a carry on from his concussion," Mowbray said.

"He's been feeling dazed and a bit dizzy, so he's been sent for a scan. There was no way he could have come with us, we felt it was an aftermath of what happened at Millwall.

"He didn't feel right in the game at Rotherham so he went for a scan. I haven't seen the results yet but hopefully he's fine."