Mowbray admitted that his side had lacked a physical presence in the box during the game, with young Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt still adjusting to the demands of leading the line week in, week out.

It's a familiar problem for a side who have been without talismanic striker Ross Stewart for large stretches of the season.

And while Mowbray is enthused with how his side is developing into one that can control the ball for large spells of games against top-end Championship teams, he says they are in a period where midfielders and wide forwards need to show more goalscoring instincts.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

“Well first and foremost straight after a game you’ve got to make them aware of why the result is the result," Mowbray said afterwards.

"So we have to tell them some negatives and you have to tell them about getting in the box, you have to tell them about playing simplistic football, moving the ball, stop trying to do stepovers and beat people when you don’t need to.

"We have to be a bit more clinical, get more men into the penalty area.. Joe Gelhardt is working really hard and we need to get him into the six-yard box, scoring one-touch finishes. Other people need to step forward and get in the box.. it seems like we have to score great goals to win games. We'll keep working on it.

"Just move the ball, keep the team moving forward and, as I’ve constantly said, and I know people will be sick of it now, but it is a learning curve for the team.

"We’re still trying to integrate some young players into the setup so when we make changes these young lads have to understand how we play and not play their own game.

"They need to help the team moving forward and I’m very confident that will happen but it does take time and it is a process.

"There's plenty of positives.. I've just said to the players there, let's keep believing, keep moving the ball around that pitch and we will become the team we want to be at some stage."

Mowbray is pleased to move into a month with a far less demanding schedule for his players, with just one midweek fixture and an international break to close out March.

He has given his players a couple of days off to rest and recharge, the players will return to the Academy of Light early this week to begin preparations for the visit of Stoke City this weekend.

"We need to give them a breather, it's been a long four weeks of playing every three days," Mowbray said.