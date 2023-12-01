Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray says he is likely to bring Niall Huggins straight back into the Sunderland team when they face Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Huggins has been one of Sunderland's best and most consistent players this season, and so there was surprise when he was not named in the starting XI on Wednesday night.

The 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town brought significant criticism and Mowbray says he understands why, but added that it is his responsibility to look after a player who while superb this season, has had significant injury issues in the past.

Mowbray says he sought Huggins out on Thursday to reassure him of his importance, and outlined why he felt it was a good game in which to continue Jenson Seelt's integration.

"I understand that [surprise] completely," Mowbray said.

"When you lose a game, everyone can question what you do. In my role, I have to try and see the bigger picture. We're playing against a team with the second most goals from set plays in the league this season. Why wouldn't you try and get a 6ft 4 lad in Jenson who has shown what he can do in the Birmingham game. And then you have Niall, who has had huge injury issues during my time at the club. That would have been his second game of the week then rolling straight into a third, it felt like the right game to rotate and to get some more physicality into our backline at the same time. And yet I understand it [criticism], especially as we've gone and conceded from a set play.

"The sad thing for me was that because of my illness, I missed the day where I would have a good chat with the players being rotated out of the team and explain my thinking. I've had a chance now to have a good chat, to tell Niall how amazing I think he's been and what a joy he is to work with. I talk about that intensity we need, he brings that in every single thing he does.