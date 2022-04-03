Sunderland boss explains his key selection decisions - and why Callum Doyle missed out

Alex Neil speaks to his three substitutes

Substitutes Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead combined to produce a crucial 95th minute winner against Gillingham on Saturday, turning what could have been an afternoon of frustration into one that could be vital come the end of the month.

Neil explained his decision to switch to a 4-2-31 shape from the start of the game, and to then make a triple substitution on the hour mark, afterwards: "The two full backs were the spare players in the game, which is why I changed the shape.

"We went with the experience of Corry and Danny in those central areas. What I've done [previously] is plug that gap behind the ball with pace, but I didn't want that extra [defensive] player today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The experience we went with worked well because we needed that aerial presence from throw ins, corners; that was how I saw them scoring a goal.

"We brought Goochy on and he hit the byline three, four times quickly, which Winchy wasn't able to do as much as the game went on as he was tiring.

"Embo then produces that moment of quality we needed, and Broadhead gets on the end of it.

"That's probably the third or fourth time the players we have brought on have made an impact, and that's really good heading into the final games of the season.

"I spoke to Nathan yesterday and asked if he felt he could start, and he felt maybe bedding him in with 30,40 minutes might be better. He had a very good 30 minutes, so that was pleasing."

Neil also confirmed that the decision to leave Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle out of the squad was tactical.

"Today's game was going to be about being big, strong, aggressive," he said.

"Danny hadn't played a lot of football and I felt that if we needed to replace him, I needed the likes of Arby [Xhemajli] who can go and win the aerial battle, I think he's a bit more equipped for that than Callum.

"If it's about building, stepping in from the back and breaking the lines, Callum naturally is one of the best we've got.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.