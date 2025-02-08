Sunderland are prepared to be patient as Ahmed Abdullahi edges closer to a first-team debut for the club

Régis Le Bris wants Ahmed Abdullahi to further build his match sharpness before making first-team debut.

Abdullahi signed from Gent on deadline day in the summer but after closer assessment of a pre-existing groin surgery, Sunderland decided that surgery was required. After around three months of recovery, Abdullahi returned to full training and featured twice in the U21s. The 20-year-old then needed another short period of rest after picking up a couple of slight injuries as a result of his return to competitive football.

Abdullahi took a major step forward on Friday afternoon when he played 45 minutes and scored in 5-0 win for the U21s against Wolves at the Academy of Light, and Le Bris wants him to work his way up to playing a full game for Graeme Murty’s side before coming to the first-team fold.

“He struggled a little bit with his return to play,” Le Bris said.

“He was ready, but then after that he had some small issues. It wasn’t a repeat of his main injury, but it was something around the injury. Now, he is ready to play, so we will see what happens. I hope he will be ready to play some games progressively – 45 minutes, 60, then a full game with the U21s to build himself into his best shape.”

That means that Trey Ogunsuyi will likely keep his place in the matchday squad for the visit of Watford to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime. Ogunsuyi will remain on Wearside for the rest of the campaign after the Black Cats decided against sending him out on loan.

Le Bris is not sure how many playing opportunities the youngster will get before the end of the season but says he is seeing rapid improvement and that regular time training with the seniors is the best step for his development at his very early stage of his career.

“He trains regularly with the senior team now,” Le Bris said.

“He is getting much better confidence now. After that, for a young player, it is still a question of opportunity. Before he goes in, we don’t know. Then, when he goes on the pitch, maybe we say, ‘He is ready’. That is what happened with Tommy [Watson] before. When we watched the U21s games with Trey, we could say, ‘Yes, he has qualities here, but maybe he lacks in this area here’. Finally, when the opportunity arrives, you just hope they are ready, and I think that will be the case with Trey. It is just a question of getting that opportunity now.

“We decided to keep him here. At the stage of his career he is at, he is still getting a lot of benefits from training with us. If you are training with the first team for six months or a year, and you do not get the chance to play, maybe a year-and-a-half, then perhaps it is the right time to leave on loan. But, for him, that is not the case.”

