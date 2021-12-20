Sunderland boss discusses how he'll approach selection for Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal

Injuries mean that the head coach has a limited number of senior players available anyway, particularly given that Leon Dajaku is expected to miss out and that there has been one positive COVID-19 test result this week.

Sunderland also have a six day break before their next scheduled competitive fixture against Doncaster Rovers, which gives Johnson another incentive to name a strong side.

"There are people who have done very well in this competition and that is definitely a consideration," Johnson said.

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge

"Everyone wants to play in this one and that's definitely a consideration.

"There won't be sentiment towards me when I'm picking the team! I've already felt the wrath of two or three today who aren't in the starting XI.

"We've got important decisions to make.

"Obviously we're back to where we were around a year ago where daily tests can suddenly mean you have to change two or three players. I've learned not to worry too much about that."

Arguably Johnson's toughest decision will be as to who plays in goal.

Thorben Hoffmann has been in solid form and will be eager to test himself against Arsenal, while Anthony Patterson has moved into the matchday squad since returning from his loan at Notts County.

That has limited opportunities for Lee Burge, who himself has been of the key architects of Sunderland's run to the quarter final.

He had been scheduled to top up his match fitness in an U23 game against Aston Villa last Friday, only for it to be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"That's a really tough decision," Johnson said.

"Every goalkeeper that we have could stake a really valid claim.

"Hoff has been doing really well.

"We've brought back Patto and his training form, and his form while out on loan.. and he's the young academy product who could stake the claim to get the experience.

"Lee Burge has played in previous cup games and was arguably the biggest reason why we came through the previous round.