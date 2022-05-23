Sunderland boss discusses Anthony Patterson's journey to his crucial role in Wembley win

Patterson had been loan at Notts County in the National League before a COVID-19 outbreak at the club saw him recalled for the 3-3 with Saturday's opponents at Adams Park.
Neil stuck with the 22-year-old after his arrival on Wearside and has been rewarded with a string of excellent displays during the long recent unbeaten run.
Patterson showed a good command of his box throughout the 2-0 win and made one crucial save in the second half, denying Sam Vokes at close range after Bailey Wright had misjudged a long ball forward.
Neil also praised the 20-year-old Dennis Cirkin for his own role in the club’s promotion during his first season of regular senior football.
"Anthony was brilliant," Neil said.
"He's been great, honestly, really really good.
"The first few games when I came in I thought that he looked as if he was lacking a bit of confidence. But I think that once I fixed the defence and the structure in front of him, I think he just went from strength to strength.
"To come through the academy, such a young kid still... Dennis Cirkin next to him as well is still a young boy.
"They've been excellent.
"That save from Patto was crucial as well, when we just misread one and he managed to get out and block it. I was really pleased."
Patterson signed a new contract at the club last summer, which runs for another two years. Patterson has long been seen behind the scenes as a potential long-term number one.