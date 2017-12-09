Sunderland boss Chris Coleman reacts to hard-earned point at Wolves and Lee Cattermole's red card

Chris Coleman praised his Sunderland players after a resilient display earned a hard-fought point at Wolves, playing the final half hour with ten men.

Lee Cattermole saw red on 62 minutes after picking up two yellow in less than a minute at Molineux to leave the Black Cats a man down for a third of the game against league leaders Wolves.

Lee Cattermole is sent off at Wolves

Sunderland showed superb character, resilience and determination to hold on for a solid away point, picking up their second clean sheet in three games in the process.

Coleman's side remain second bottom but are now just a point from safety ahead of back-to-back home games against Fulham and Birmingham City before Christmas.

"After last week going down to ten men, getting a man sent off, you could easily come here and crumble," said Coleman.

"We absolutely didn't do that.

"We had eight or nine players out but there is no mention of that, it is about the players that are available and ready and they stood up for themselves.

"The five minutes of added-on time was a bit worrying to say the least but I won't criticise the referee.

"The fourth official near us was very good, easy to deal with and honest. I won't criticise the officials."

Cattermole will now serve a one-game ban after seeing red in the draw, Coleman forced into reshuffling his side for the second time in the space of a week after Callum McManaman's red against Reading last weekend.

The Sunderland boss sympathised with experienced Cattermole but was pleased to see his teammates stick to the gameplan and hold on for a point.

Coleman said: "I thought the first card, there were other challenges on the pitch similar to that and there wasn't a card. I've seen them not given.

"The second one, okay, I can understand that.

"I felt sorry for Lee. The game was fast, he had a role to play him and Darron Gibson positionally, it was important to stay central to the pitch. The timing of it was a big test for us.

"We managed to contain them first half, don' think we had a save to make. They were always going to have that possession, they are the best team in this league.

"We had a game plan, to frustrate them which we did, when you go down to 10 men, it is hard enough with 11 against them, with 10 we really had to dig deep.

"Lee is important to us, I see him every day, we need that experience. The players rolled their sleeves up, that's all you can ask."