Sunderland players against Gillingham. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland boss Alex Neil to make two changes for Oxford United clash - predicted XI

Sunderland will face play-off rivals Oxford United this weekend – but who will start at the Kassam Stadium?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:20 am

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last seven matches, but slipped out of the play-off places in midweek.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Oxford remain just a point behind Sunderland, having played one game more, and are in desperate need of a win.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil has altered his side’s shape in recent weeks and may revert to a back three to match Oxford up.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started every game under Alex Neil and kept five clean sheets in his last five matches.

Photo: JPI Media

2. CB: Carl Winchester

A valuable and versatile member of the squad who has shown he can play as a right-sided centre-back when Sunderland change shape.

Photo: JPI Media

3. CB: Bailey Wright

The Australian centre-back has been a key player under Neil and been a dominant figure in the heart of defence.

Photo: JPI Media

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

Another player who has changed position under Neil and looked comfortable playing as a left-sided centre-back.

Photo: JPI Media

