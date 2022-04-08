The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last seven matches, but slipped out of the play-off places in midweek.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Oxford remain just a point behind Sunderland, having played one game more, and are in desperate need of a win.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil has altered his side’s shape in recent weeks and may revert to a back three to match Oxford up.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started every game under Alex Neil and kept five clean sheets in his last five matches. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. CB: Carl Winchester A valuable and versatile member of the squad who has shown he can play as a right-sided centre-back when Sunderland change shape. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright The Australian centre-back has been a key player under Neil and been a dominant figure in the heart of defence. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin Another player who has changed position under Neil and looked comfortable playing as a left-sided centre-back. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales