Sunderland boss Alex Neil gives injury update on Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard

Broadhead was absent from the matchday squad on Tuesday night as the Black Cats battled back from 1-0 to secure a crucial 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Neil confirmed that the 23-year-old had experienced some discomfort on the back of his return to the starting XI against Charlton Athletic three days previous, but added that the decision to exclude him was mainly precautionary.

The head coach is fully aware of how key the Everton loanee could be in the closing weeks of the season, and was as such not prepared to take any risks.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

"I wouldn't have rested Broadhead, I'd have played him if he was fit," Neil explained.

"He just had an element of stiffness in his hamstring, and he has been out for a long time with that so it was a concern for us.

"I think he should hopefully be OK over the next couple of days.

"But what I couldn't do is risk him for one to lose him for eight, if that makes sense.

"So we just made what we thought was the best decision in the interests of the lad."

Neil also said that Sunderland are still facing a waiting game to establish exactly how long Alex Pritchard will be missing for.

Pritchard suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic and Neil initially feared that it could be one that sidelined the 28-year-old for an extended period.

The head coach is now hopeful that will not prove to be the case, but he will almost certainly be without a player he described as 'absolutely fundamental' to his plans for the short-term.

"We don't really have a lot more information right now," Neil said.

"The difficulty with those types of injury is that you have to wait for the swelling to come down, and then they become a lot clearer.

"I don't think it's going to be as bad as I first feared, however there is going to be a spell where he's not available."

