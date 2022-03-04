Sunderland boss Alex Neil gives injury update including Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O'Nien latest

Long-term absentees Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have all been back playing some part in training over the last week, raising hopes that they could play a key part in the bid to secure a top-six spot and promotion from League One through the play-offs.

While Broadhead is expected to be back in the not too distant future, Neil has warned that patience will be required with the trio.

The Sunderland head coach also said that the club are still assessing Niall Huggins’ progress, as he recovers from a stress fracture of the lower back.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead is closing in on a return to Sunderland action

It is not clear at this stage whether the former Leeds United youngster will be able to play any part in the remainder of the season.

"Like with any player, we need to make sure they’re fit, available and ready,” Neil said.

"What I won’t do is force anybody back until they’ve shown me and themselves that they are ready and capable on the training pitch.

"If you’re talking about those three, some are closer than others because of the what the injury entailed when it happened, and how much work they’ve been able to do since then.

"Out of those three, there’s one that is nowhere near ready, there’s one who is getting there, and there is one that is a lot closer, and I’ll let you decide which is which!

"With Niall, it’s one that is rumbling on at the moment and it’s difficult for me to give a clear answer right now.

"We’ll see how it goes over the next little period and then I’ll be able to say a bit more.”

Neil said that he was assessing a couple of minor injuries ahead of the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Batth missed the 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend with an ongoing ankle issue, though Neil was hopeful that it was not serious.

"We're looking pretty good,” Neil said.

“We've got a couple of niggles but we'll have a look after training today and see where we lie.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.