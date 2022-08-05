Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil said after the opening day of the season that he was hoping for four or five new additions before the window closes at the end of this month, and the Black Cats are still in negotiations over a number of long-term targets.

"It's hard to say [how close we are], naturally we'd like to get everything done over the next 24 to 48 hours but the likelihood is it will be drawn out much longer than that," Neil said.

"I'm not expecting anything imminently, there has been a couple that have rumbled on a bit so they could come to fruition sooner than I think, but I'm not really in control of that.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's positions where we need more cover, certain departments we need to strengthen and some where we need more competition.

"We're hopeful that we'll get a few deals done between now and the end of the window.

"We've got some long-term targets that we're still pursuing, some targets that because of the dynamics have changed we've moved onto others, and some where we've been successful."

Neil has said on numerous occasions this summer that many Championship clubs are waiting on Premier League sides to settle their squads before sanctioning departures, and that remains one key factor.

"It's one facet of it," he said.

"Naturally when you're looking at strengthening your squad, you'll look at the level above. That's not always the case, there might be other teams that need to bring another player in before they let one go, there might be some where teams are driving a price up.

"Naturally everyone wants the best deal, and as time ticks down, if there's no other interested parties and a contract is running down for example, your offer might look more attractive as the window winds down.