Sunderland boss Alex Neil gives a team news update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Alex Neil is hopeful of having the same squad available for Monday night’s crucial game with Sheffield Wednesday.

By Phil Smith
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:02 am

The Black Cats head coach is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead, who missed the first leg with a muscle problem.

Neil is hopeful that will be his only concern after the group came through the 1-0 win in the first leg.

"Everyone seems to be OK,” he said.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

"The lads were in yesterday afternoon, it’s always difficult after a night game in terms of your sleep.

"But they’ve had a good rest now, they’ll be back in this afternoon and then we’ll take a view on how they are.

"But certainly there were no additional issues for us as of yesterday.”

On Friday night Neil said of Broadhead: “He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.

"We will assess him over the next few days and make a call.

