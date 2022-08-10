Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats return to Hillsborough for the first time since the play-off semi final second leg, when Patrick Roberts memorably sent his side to Wembley with a late equaliser on the night.

Roberts is one of many players who Neil says has been 'unfortunate' not to take a place in the starting XI for the opening two fixtures of the league season, with Sunderland switching formation to match up their opposition.

The 25-year-old is expected to come into the side alongside players such as Bailey Wright and Luke O'Nien, who were both key players in the run-in last season.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

There could also be opportunities for Carl Winchester, Jack Diamond and Jay Matete, who have not been included in the match day squad as Sunderland took four points from their clashes with Coventry and Bristol City.

Neil says many of those selection decisions have been 'marginal', and that strong performances against The Owls could therefore have significant consequences in the long run.

"We've got guys at the moment who are highly unfortunate not to be in the team," Neil said.

"It might be because of the shape we're currently playing, which makes it difficult to fit them into the team because of the type of player they are.

"It might be based on the fact that they were chasing fitness a bit through pre-season and might not quite be ready to start the season, and some of them are just marginal calls.

"It's definitely an opportunity for guys to show what they can do. To freshen things up a little bit, we've got so many games ahead that it's really important we get minutes into legs and that means opportunity for people to put their claims forward.

"Every competition is important for different reasons.

"These type of competitions early in the season are really, really important," he added.

"The difficulty I have on people who are starting or not starting, on the bench or not on the bench, sometimes the difference between a starter or a non-starter is so marginal it’s ridiculous. It might just be an inkling I have, it might just be body language in a training session.

“When it gets to this stage it’s really important for those lads to put their best selves forward and show what they can do because this is their opportunity not only to show me, but the fans, the club, everyone that they deserve to be in the starting 11.”

Neil is also likely to include a number of the U21 squad in his travelling party, as Carabao Cup rules mean that nine substitutes can be named and five deployed across three windows in the tie.

Alex Bass is in contention to make his debut following his summer arrival from Portsmouth.