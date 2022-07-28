Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil had said in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United that he hoped to add ‘one or two’ players before the campaign begins, with the Black Cats then completing the signing of Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass shortly afterwards.

Sunderland are understood to be hopeful of completing a deal for Everton striker Ellis Simms, with Ross Stewart currently the only recognised striker at the club.

Though Neil said he could not comment on Simms, he was later asked if he felt there was a still chance of adding to his squad before Sunday lunchtime.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every chance,” Neil was his response.

The Sunderland head coach added that he would be open to adding any late addition to his squad for the Coventry City game, providing they have adequate training time in the build up to the game.

And it seems likely that any striker arrival would indeed be included in the matchday group.

"It depends how they look, how many days we’ve got on the grass,” Neil said.

"If we manage to get someone training maybe a couple of days prior to the game, then potentially. And it will depend on which position it is, how much cover we’ve got in that area and it will also depend on how we’re planning to go about the game.

"I certainly wouldn’t rule it out, I’d say.”