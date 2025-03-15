Newcastle United play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium

Sunderland-born Jill Scott has revealed she will be in attendance as Newcastle United face Liverpool in the Carbao Cup on Sunday at Wembley.

Liverpool will be looking to retain the Carabao Cup and bounce back from their midweek Champions League exit, while Newcastle are looking to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the competition for the first time. The Magpies reached the final back in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Newcastle progressed to the final by beating Nottingham Forest on penalties, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal over two legs while Liverpool beat West Ham, Brighton, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur over two legs to earn their spot at Wembley.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League last month after the sides played out a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December. However, Sunderland-born Scott has revealed that she will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to watch the game between Newcastle United and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon or the injured Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall or Sven Botman for the final. Liverpool are set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez for the match.

Roy Keane: “Good news is I'm not on Jill on Sunday. Thank God it's all Sunday.”

Gary Neville: “Are you not on at all Sunday? Oh, I thought you'd been on the Arsenal-Chelsea and Leicester-Man United games.”

Jill Scott: Are you doing...?

Gary Neville: “I'm doing the cup final.”

Jill Scott: “Oh, I'm at the cup final”

Gary Neville: “In the hospitality?

Jill Scott: “Well, my brother's a Newcastle fan, so yeah he's flying in from Madrid. I’m at the women's on the Saturday then the men's on the Sunday.”

Overlap panel make Liverpool vs Newcastle United prediction

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Keane and Neville also both looked ahead to Sunday’s final. Neville predicted: “Here we go — I think Liverpool will win 2-1 or 2-0… 2-0 Liverpool.” Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright interjected by asking Neville: "You’re not giving Alexander Isak a goal?"

Neville, disagreeing with Wright’s suggestion, responded: "Do you know something? Newcastle never play well at Wembley - I hope they do! When you watch Newcastle at Wembley, you see all them fans that have travelled like six, seven hours, you think go on and give them something, surprise them.”

Wright then recalled the 1998 FA Cup final against Newcastle which Arsenal won 2-0. “When we played them in 1998, they didn’t play well - I don’t know what it is,” he admitted.

Neville said: "I can't see Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk not being winners on Sunday. You know when you look at two players and you just think, who's going to take that off them?" Keane was also in agreement that Liverpool would win the Carabao Cup on Sunday as he added: "3-1, yeah."