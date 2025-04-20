The Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers team and injury news with 15 ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action when they face Blackburn Rovers on Monday

Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Monday afternoon.

Both Régis Le Bris and Valerien Ismael have a number of injury and suspension concerns to contend with - here’s all the team news as we have it ahead of the game.

Serves a one-match suspension after being shown a red card at Bristol City. Sunderland didn't agree with the decision but Le Bris said they were unlikely to appeal and instead give the defender a rest with next month in mind.

1. Trai Hume - out

Serves a one-match suspension after being shown a red card at Bristol City. Sunderland didn't agree with the decision but Le Bris said they were unlikely to appeal and instead give the defender a rest with next month in mind. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Cirkin could return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, though Sunderland won't take any risks and Saturday's trip to Oxford might prove to be the more likely return date.

2. Dennis Cirkin - out

Cirkin could return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, though Sunderland won't take any risks and Saturday's trip to Oxford might prove to be the more likely return date. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs.

3. Romaine Mundle - out

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Experienced and versatile forward has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

4. Andi Weimann - out

Experienced and versatile forward has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn Rovers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice