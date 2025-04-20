Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Monday afternoon.
Both Régis Le Bris and Valerien Ismael have a number of injury and suspension concerns to contend with - here’s all the team news as we have it ahead of the game.
1. Trai Hume - out
Serves a one-match suspension after being shown a red card at Bristol City. Sunderland didn't agree with the decision but Le Bris said they were unlikely to appeal and instead give the defender a rest with next month in mind. | David Davies/PA Wire
2. Dennis Cirkin - out
Cirkin could return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, though Sunderland won't take any risks and Saturday's trip to Oxford might prove to be the more likely return date. | Getty Images
3. Romaine Mundle - out
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid
4. Andi Weimann - out
Experienced and versatile forward has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.