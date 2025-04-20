Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Blackburn Rovers predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST

Sunderland return to action at the Stadium of Light on Monday

Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side are looking to bounce back from consecutive Championship defeats when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light on Monday.

With focus firmly on next month’s play-offs, Le Bris has already confirmed he’ll continue with his rotation policy for the time being. With that in mind, here’s how we think he’ll go with his team and bench...

Had a good game at Ashton Gate despite the defeat and seems highly likely to continue here.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Had a good game at Ashton Gate despite the defeat and seems highly likely to continue here.

Sunderland were minded not to appeal Trai Hume's red card and to give the defender a welcome rest instead, which likely means Browne will come back into the side at right back.

2. RB - Alan Browne

Sunderland were minded not to appeal Trai Hume's red card and to give the defender a welcome rest instead, which likely means Browne will come back into the side at right back.

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

