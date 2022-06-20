Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sunderland will discover their 2022/23 Championship season schedule this week as the fixture list is released.

Following the Premier League’s reveal on Thursday, second tiers will have to wait till this Thursday to evaluate their opponents for the upcoming season.

Fixtures will be released at 9am on June 23rd - just over five weeks prior to the opening day of the campaign on Saturday July 30th.

The second tier will also take a break between November 13th and December 9th due to the World Cup in Qatar, while the lower leagues will continue as normal.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Watford could sell play-off winner this summer Watford are reportedly prepared to sell Philip Zinckernagel this summer, with Nottingham Forest targeting their former loanee. Olympiacos are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Nottingham Forest News) Photo Sales

2. Crystal Palace agree deal for West Brom star West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to join Crystal Palace on a four-year deal this summer. The England international had previously been linked with Tottenham, however they recently signed Fraser Forster. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Swansea City boss reunites with defender Swansea City have snapped up MK Dons' Harry Darling. Russell Martin signed the defender for his former club from Cambridge United last year. (Yorkshire Live) Photo Sales

4. Celtic target Blackburn Rovers youngster Celtic are keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan this summer. The 20-year-old made 36 appearances last season and played all over the pitch for the Championship club. (TalkSPORT) Photo Sales