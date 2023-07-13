News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland benefit from FIFA windfall as World Cup payment revealed

FIFA have released the details of their Clun Benefits Programme following last year's World Cup

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have been awarded a sum in the region of a quarter of a million pounds by FIFA as a result of Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright's participation in the World Cup.

FIFA today released the details of its Club Benefits Programme, which compensates clubs whose players were involved in the tournament last year for each day they spent on duty.

Sunderland have been awarded 299,311 in US dollars. Bennette and Costa Rica were knocked out of the group stages but Wright's Australia were able to advance to the last 16 where they were beaten by eventual champions Argentina.

Wright has subsequently left the club to join Singapore City Lions, while Bennette is fit again after suffering a dislocated shoulder while on international duty in March. He'll be hoping to push his claims for first-team involvement this season on the club's pre-season tour of the US.