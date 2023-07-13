Sunderland benefit from FIFA windfall as World Cup payment revealed

Sunderland have been awarded a sum in the region of a quarter of a million pounds by FIFA as a result of Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright's participation in the World Cup.

FIFA today released the details of its Club Benefits Programme, which compensates clubs whose players were involved in the tournament last year for each day they spent on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have been awarded 299,311 in US dollars. Bennette and Costa Rica were knocked out of the group stages but Wright's Australia were able to advance to the last 16 where they were beaten by eventual champions Argentina.