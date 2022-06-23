Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City as key fixtures are revealed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clash at the Stadium of Light is a lunchtime kick off on Sunday July 31st, and will be the first time the two sides have met since March 2020.

The game will be televised on Sky Sports.

Coventry City were narrow 1-0 winners that day, and would go on to win League One on points-per-game after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the beginning of a three-game winless run for the Black Cats that would ultimately result in the club’s lowest ever league finish.

Sunderland will return to action at home to Coventry City

Sunderland then travel to Bristol City for their first away fixture the following weekend, before Queens Park Rangers travel to the Stadium of Light.

Visits to Sheffield United and Stoke City, followed by the visit of Norwich City to the Stadium of Light, rounding off a busy first month back in the second tier for Alex Neil’s side with the visit of Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, the fixture list has confirmed that Sunderland will play at home on Boxing Day, when they will welcome Blackburn Rovers.

They will travel to Blackpool on New Year’s Day, in a repeat of the 1-0 win on the same day in 2019, when Josh Maja scored the winning goal in front of a remarkable 8,000-strong travelling support.

The Black Cats will finish their campaign away at Preston North End.

Sunderland will travel to Middlesbrough on September 9th, before welcoming Chris Wilder’s side on January 21st.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will be drawn this afternoon.

SUNDERLAND’S FIXTURES

July

Sun 31 (12:00) – Coventry City (H)

August

Sat 06 – Bristol City (A)

Sat 13 – Queens Park Rangers (H)

Tue 16 – Sheffield United (A)

Sat 20 – Stoke City (A)

Sat 27 – Norwich City (H)

Wed 31 – Rotherham United (H)

September

Sat 03 – Middlesbrough (A)

Sat 10 – Millwall (H)

Wed 14 – Reading (A)

Sat 17 – Watford (A)

October

Sat 01 – Preston North End (H)

Tues 04 – Blackpool (H)

Sat 08 – Swansea City (A)

Sat 15 – Wigan Athletic (H)

Tue 18 – Blackburn Rovers (A)

Sat 22 – Burnley (H)

Sat 29 – Luton Town (A)

November

Wed 02 – Huddersfield Town (A)

Sat 05 – Cardiff City (H)

Sat 12 – Birmingham City (A)

December

Sat 10 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

Sat 17 – Hull City (A)

Mon 26 – Blackburn Rovers (H)

Thu 29 – Wigan Athletic (A)

January

Sun 01 – Blackpool (A)

Sat 14 – Swansea City (H)

Sat 21 – Middlesbrough (H)

Sat 28 – Rotherham United (A)

February

Sat 04 – Millwall (A)

Sat 11 – Reading (H)

Tue 14 – Queens Park Rangers (A)

Sat 18 – Bristol City (H)

Sat 25 – Coventry City (A)

March

Sat 04 – Stoke City (H)

Sat 11 – Norwich City (A)

Wed 15 – Sheffield United (H)

Sat 18 – Luton Town (H)

April

Sat 01 – Burnley (A)

Fri 07 – Hull City (H)

Mon 10 – Cardiff City (A)

Sat 15 – Birmingham City (H)

Tue 18 – Huddersfield Town (H)

Sat 22 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

Sat 29 – Watford (H)

May