Sunderland 'battle' Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers for forward
Sunderland, Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic have been credited with an interest in Guiseley starlet Josh Stones.
By Richard Mennear
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:56 pm
Football Insider claim the clubs have all ‘expressed an interest’ in the 18-year-old.
The England schoolboy is reported to have had a trial with Wigan earlier this year.
Wigan are said to be leading the ‘race’ to sign him.
Sunderland have a free weekend coming up, their home game with Rotherham United postponed after international call-ups.
