Sunderland are hoping to secure another playoff spot this season, but they may be missing one ingredient.

Sunderland have been backed to secure a Championship playoff spot on a specific condition. FA Cup aside, the Black Cats have enjoyed an early bump under new boss Michael Beale, climbing up to sixth in the table, but an intense playoff scrap lies ahead.

Even Preston down in 15h place are just five points off the playoffs at this stage, and the race for fifth and sixth, in particular, is likely to remain tight until the every end. Sunderland will aim to secure a top six spot for the second successive season, but without Ross Stewart this season, they may need some help at the top end of the pitch.

They already know that, and that's why they are reportedly chasing a deal to sign Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore. Moore helped the Cherries reach the Premier League with his goals in the Championship during the season before last, but he has been relegated to a supplamentary role this season.

Bournemouth are said to be undecided over whether to let Moore depart this month, while Sunderland, Ipswich Town and the striker's former club Cardiff City are all said to have held early talks. Picking up on those reports, former Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has claimed the Black Cats need a frontman to reach the top six.

“Tony Mowbray will be frustrated and disappointed at hearing the news, as he maintained to the board that Sunderland needed a balance of youth and experience in their signings," Palmer told Football League World.

“Sunderland need goals at the top end of the pitch, they signed a bunch of young strikers in the summer but they’ve failed to match up to their billing at present. Given Moore’s age, this would likely be a loan move, and he’s similar in stature to Ross Stewart who left the club, as he’s tall, mobile, good in both boxes, and the supporters would take to him immediately.