This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)
Sunderland backed by stunning 43,064 crowd v Stoke but how do average attendances compare with Leeds, Liverpool, Everton & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

43,064 watched on as Sunderland made their return to Wearside on Saturday, although the majority of those left the Stadium of Light very disappointed on Saturday afternoon.

Strikes from Josh Laurent, Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle meant Tony Mowbray’s side were handed their third defeat in as many games as they see their hopes of a play-off place fade.

If Sunderland are to make good on their early season play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,342

2. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,814

3. Norwich City

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,642

4. Derby County

Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 26,886

