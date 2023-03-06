Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

43,064 watched on as Sunderland made their return to Wearside on Saturday, although the majority of those left the Stadium of Light very disappointed on Saturday afternoon.

Strikes from Josh Laurent, Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle meant Tony Mowbray’s side were handed their third defeat in as many games as they see their hopes of a play-off place fade.

If Sunderland are to make good on their early season play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1 . Middlesbrough Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,342 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,814 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . Norwich City Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,642 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4 . Derby County Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 26,886 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales