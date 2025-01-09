Sunderland are usually backed in big numbers both home and away in the Championship.

The Black Cats have the best home support in the league, averaging 40,111 a game. A total of 39,846 were in attendance at the Stadium of Light as Wilson Isidor scored the only goal of the game, as Sunderland beat Portsmouth.

This weekend, Sunderland are at home again as they take on Stoke City in an all-Championship tie in the third round of the FA Cup. The pause on league action has allowed us to focus on the away support of each team in the division.

Funnily enough, Sunderland's last away match was against Stoke on December 29, with over 3,000 supporters making the trip. A couple of days earlier, they had taken over 7,300 fans to Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

It's a little over the halfway point of the season now, and we've been keeping tabs on the level of away support in the division. The last time the average away attendances were published, Sunderland averaged 2,004 for a match on the road. We can confirm that has gone up drastically, as has their position in the table.

Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season. Here is a look at every Championship team’s average away attendance this term to see Sunderland rank against the likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom...

1 . Swansea City Average away attendance: 810