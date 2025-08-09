With the Black Cats then in action at the Stadium of Light against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, head coach Régis Le Bris appears likely to give the vast majority of his sqaud 90 minutes in one of the two games. Though it’s not exactly clear how he’ll split the group, a strong squad has headed to Germany and that would appear to indicate a strong XI one week out from the Premier League opener. Here’s what we think it could look like...