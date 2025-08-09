Sunderland face Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on Saturday afternoon as their pre-season campaign draws to a close.
With the Black Cats then in action at the Stadium of Light against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, head coach Régis Le Bris appears likely to give the vast majority of his sqaud 90 minutes in one of the two games. Though it’s not exactly clear how he’ll split the group, a strong squad has headed to Germany and that would appear to indicate a strong XI one week out from the Premier League opener. Here’s what we think it could look like...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Roefs came straight into the side last weekend and produced an accomplished debut, albeit without having many saves to make. With Anthony Patterson recovering from injury, he seems certain to start the season. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Had a solid pre-season campaign as you would expect from such a consistent performer. Little doubt he'll start the season at right back as thing stand. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Ballard is benefiting from a full pre-season and seems certain to start the season. Been one of the best performers through pre season and has a massive part to play. | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
Sunderland are still working to strengthen their options in central defensive and so it seems very likely that Seelt will get another chance to impress here. Missed the Real Betis game but Le Bris confirmed afterwards that it was a minor injury. In the travelling squad here so will likely come in here. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
