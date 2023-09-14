News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sunderland attacking midfielder makes injury return after eight months on sidelines for Derby

Eliot Embleton played his first minutes of football since his injury against Hull City eight months ago.

By James Copley
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton made a competitive return from injury after eight months out earlier this week.

The Academy of Light product joined Derby County on loan this past deadline day as the player continues his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg against Hull City in December last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Embleton started and scored for Derby County's under-21 side as the Rams kicked off their Central League Cup campaign with a 5-2 win against Lincoln City at Moor Farm.

Most Popular

The appearance marked Embleton's first competitive minutes in eight months after sustaining the serious injury on 17, December 2022 against the Tigers.

"I can't wait to get started and get some games in," Embleton told Derby's website after the move. "Sunderland get similar numbers to Derby in terms of the fan base, so I know how big of a club this is.

"I'd like to think I can come here and handle the pressure. I'm attacking. I like to get goals and a few assists along the way and help the team as much as I can."

Related topics:Elliot EmbletonSunderlandDerby CountyHull CityLincoln City