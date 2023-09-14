Sunderland attacking midfielder makes injury return after eight months on sidelines for Derby
Eliot Embleton played his first minutes of football since his injury against Hull City eight months ago.
Sunderland attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton made a competitive return from injury after eight months out earlier this week.
The Academy of Light product joined Derby County on loan this past deadline day as the player continues his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg against Hull City in December last year.
Embleton started and scored for Derby County's under-21 side as the Rams kicked off their Central League Cup campaign with a 5-2 win against Lincoln City at Moor Farm.
The appearance marked Embleton's first competitive minutes in eight months after sustaining the serious injury on 17, December 2022 against the Tigers.
"I can't wait to get started and get some games in," Embleton told Derby's website after the move. "Sunderland get similar numbers to Derby in terms of the fan base, so I know how big of a club this is.
"I'd like to think I can come here and handle the pressure. I'm attacking. I like to get goals and a few assists along the way and help the team as much as I can."