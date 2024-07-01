Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland attacker has reflected on a "difficult" first season at the club

Nazariy Rusn has reflected on a “difficult” first season at Sunderland during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 25-year-old made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring twice, after joining the club from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk last summer. The attacker was hit by injury several times during the campaign

“It was a difficult season for me,” Rusyn said. “I moved to a completely new country and a new team. Before the move, I hardly trained for about a month and a half - only in the gym, because I had problems with my groin muscles and had to heal them.

“When I arrived, they were already playing the seventh round, so I slowly started to get acquainted with the championship and get in shape. The language also played a role - it was very important, and I didn’t know it.

“In general, football is not only a football field but also a lot more beyond it. The first four months were very difficult for me. Then it got better, but then I got injured, it happens, it’s football. I don’t want the injury to serve as any kind of excuse for me, so I’ll just state that the season was unsuccessful for me.”

There had been some talk suggesting that Rusyn could be set for a move away from Sunderland this summer after failing to find his feet fully at the Stadium of Light last season.

However, reports have stated Sunderland have no interest in letting Rusyn leave on loan and that the player himself is ready to push for more regular football now that both he and his family are settled in the area. Rusyn has three years to run on his current deal.

“I like it here, my family likes it here, so everything is fine,” Rusyn said about life in Sunderland. “I think Sunderland is a good city for family life.”