Sunderland at Wembley: Tickets 'extremely limited' as fans seal seats for Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

Sunderland AFC have only an 'extremely limited' number of tickets remaining for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Supporters have quickly flocked to snap up their tickets for the clash with Portsmouth on Sunday, March 31 - with the Wearsiders now headed for a sell-out.

The Black Cats were handed 38,979 tickets for their trip to Wembley - and now only a small number remain after just five days of sales.

Tickets were initially available to 2018/19 season card holders, who had from Friday until Monday, March 11 to secure their place at the national stadium.

Supporters in the priority two bracket then had the chance to purchase their tickets today, while any remaining allocation will go on sale to priority three customers tomorrow.

Priority two sales are open to: supporters who have a recent home league ticket purchase history with the club (this refers to the previous two seasons, from 2017-18 onwards); supporters with a purchase history from the 2016-17 season or beyond, who have also purchased a Walsall ticket; and SAFC International members.

Those supporters have until 7pm this evening (March 12) to seal their place at the final.

In a statement released this evening, the club said; "An extremely limited number of tickets remain on sale for the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31 March.

"Sunderland AFC supporters eligible to purchase tickets in the Priority Two sales period are advised to do so as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

"The Priority Two sales period will close at 7pm on Tuesday evening, at which point a further announcement will be made subject to availability.

"Supporters are reminded that tickets are not available via SAFC outlets and must be purchased via Ticketmaster."

Supporters with an older purchase history fall into priority three and could swoop to purchase tickets tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have already sold over 24,000 tickets of their allocation. Their tickets have yet to go on general sale.