Sunderland at Wembley: Here's how many tickets remain for Checkatrade Trophy clash with Portsmouth

Sunderland have been handed an extra allocation of Checkatrade Trophy final tickets - and approximately 100 remain for supporters to snap up.

The Black Cats quickly sold out their initial allocation of tickets and, with Portsmouth also shifting their entire allotment of tickets, Wembley looks set to welcome a competition record crowd on Sunday, March 31.

Sunderland fans can still snap up tickets for Wembley

Over 80,000 spectators are set to descend on the national stadium for the clash, with both sides bringing in excess of 40,000 fans to the capital for what promises to be an entertaining affair.

But there is still an opportunity for Sunderland fans to purchase their tickets for the showpiece final, with around 100 tickets remaining for supporters as of 11am on Wednesday, March 21.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that a 'limited number of additional tickets' are available to those who have a recent purchase history with the club - which includes season card holders from the 2011-12 season onwards, and supporters who have purchased a ticket for a home or away game, including cup fixtures, from the 2015-16 campaign onwards.

And as shown in the seating chart below, Wearsiders can still snap up tickets in blocks 105, 106, 107, 108 and 523.

The seats available to Sunderland fans (Image: Ticketmaster)

Only single seats remain in the first four blocks, but there are a number of tickets available in block 523 - enabling larger groups to sit together.

Tickets remain on sale at eticketing.co.uk/safc with supporters possessing a recent purchase history able to snap up one seat per customer number.