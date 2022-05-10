Loading...

Sunderland at Wembley: Everything you need to know as SAFC release 37,480 ticket allocation info and prices for Wycombe Wanderers clash

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 37,480 for the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:21 pm

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday morning, available initially to season-card holders either for the current or next campaign.

Supporters will initially be limited to one ticket each, though they can be booked in a block of up to six.

All sales will be conducted online via ticketmaster, after advice from the EFL.

Sunderland fans celebrating. Picture by FRANK REID.

Prices begin at £30 for adults and rise up to £80.

Phase two of the sale will offer the option to purchase two tickets to season-card holders, as well as anyone who has purchased 10+ home tickets in the current season.

The tickets will then go on sale, subject to availability, at 10am on Monday.

The full prices are as follows:

Cat 1 - £80 Adults, £60 17-21, £40 Concessions

Cat 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 17-21, £31 Concessions

Cat 3 - £56 Adults, £42 17-21, £28 Concessions

Cat 4 - £52 Adults, £39 17-21, £26 Concessions

Cat 5 - £40 Adults, £30 17-21, £20 Concessions

Cat 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 17-21, £15 Concessions

Wycombe Wanderers have an allocation of 19,205, but say they hope to increase this to 28,000.

The Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put Wearsiders 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory had earlier levelled the score. The match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

Sunderland held firm and will now face Wycombe at Wembley May 21.

For full ticket information and details click here:

