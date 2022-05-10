Sunderland at Wembley: Everything you need to know as SAFC release 37,480 ticket allocation info and prices for Wycombe Wanderers clash

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday morning, available initially to season-card holders either for the current or next campaign.

Supporters will initially be limited to one ticket each, though they can be booked in a block of up to six.

All sales will be conducted online via ticketmaster, after advice from the EFL.

Sunderland fans celebrating. Picture by FRANK REID.

Prices begin at £30 for adults and rise up to £80.

Phase two of the sale will offer the option to purchase two tickets to season-card holders, as well as anyone who has purchased 10+ home tickets in the current season.

The tickets will then go on sale, subject to availability, at 10am on Monday.

The full prices are as follows:

Cat 1 - £80 Adults, £60 17-21, £40 Concessions

Cat 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 17-21, £31 Concessions

Cat 3 - £56 Adults, £42 17-21, £28 Concessions

Cat 4 - £52 Adults, £39 17-21, £26 Concessions

Cat 5 - £40 Adults, £30 17-21, £20 Concessions

Cat 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 17-21, £15 Concessions

Wycombe Wanderers have an allocation of 19,205, but say they hope to increase this to 28,000.

The Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put Wearsiders 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory had earlier levelled the score. The match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.