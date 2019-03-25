Sunderland at Wembley: Every pub allocated to Black Cats fans for Checkatrade Trophy final day
With Sunderland and Portsmouth backed by just over 40,000 fans each, pubs have been allocated to both sets of supporters.
Here are the allocated pubs Black Cats fans should look out for in order to calm those pre-match nerves...
1. The Torch
The Torch, 1 - 5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB
2. Crock of Gold
23 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB
3. Blue Check Cafe
12 - 13 Empire Way, Wembley, HA9 0RQ
4. Crystal Club
South Way, Wembley, HA9 9HF
