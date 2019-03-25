Sunderland at Wembley: Every pub allocated to Black Cats fans for Checkatrade Trophy final day

With Sunderland and Portsmouth backed by just over 40,000 fans each, pubs have been allocated to both sets of supporters.

Here are the allocated pubs Black Cats fans should look out for in order to calm those pre-match nerves...

The Torch, 1 - 5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

1. The Torch

23 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

2. Crock of Gold

12 - 13 Empire Way, Wembley, HA9 0RQ

3. Blue Check Cafe

South Way, Wembley, HA9 9HF

4. Crystal Club

