Sunderland at Wembley: Could Black Cats secure extra tickets if they sell out 37,480 allocation?

There seems to be one question on the minds of Sunderland fans at the moment.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:15 am

Will the club be handed more tickets for the League One play-off final at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers if they sell out?

The Black Cats have been handed an allocation of 37,480 with the first batch going on sale on Wednesday morning.

Supporters will initially be limited to one ticket each, though they can be booked in a block of up to six.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: A young Sunderland fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere ahead of the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Wycombe Wanderers have an allocation of 19,205 but say they hope to increase this to 28,000.

The Echo understands that the authorities are monitoring the situation surrounding tickets and how they sell, with a decision around extra potential extra allocations to be made at a later date, however the situation is very much hypothetical at the moment.

