Sunderland at Wembley: Could Black Cats secure extra tickets if they sell out 37,480 allocation?

Will the club be handed more tickets for the League One play-off final at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers if they sell out?

The Black Cats have been handed an allocation of 37,480 with the first batch going on sale on Wednesday morning.

Supporters will initially be limited to one ticket each, though they can be booked in a block of up to six.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: A young Sunderland fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere ahead of the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Wycombe Wanderers have an allocation of 19,205 but say they hope to increase this to 28,000.