Sunderland fan competition time: Chance to win return coach travel for two to Wembley for play-off final.

The Sunderland Echo has teamed up with A Love Supreme to offer free return coach travel to Wembley Stadium for two fans ahead of the Championship play-off final.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland squad reached the final against Sheffield United thanks to a dramatic night at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, Dan Ballard’s late goal deep in extra-time securing the aggregate 3-2 victory.

Sunderland now face Chris Wilder’s Blades side at Wembley on Saturday, May 24 with the kick-off time still to be determined by the EFL. Fans are busy preparing their hotels and travel - and two lucky fans can win free coach travel in our competition. There will be one winner and the prize is for two return coach tickets so they can take a friend or family member.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, answer this question: who assisted Dan Ballard’s goal against Coventry City to send Sunderland to Wembley?

A: Enzo Le Fee

B: Dan Neil

C: Jobe Bellingham

Email your answer, along with your name and phone number, to [email protected] by 12pm on Friday, May 16th. The winner will be notified via email later that day.

This is not a cash prize but the return coach travel is worth £75 per person each.

A Love Supreme terms and conditions:

* Free return coach travel for two people to London for the Wembley Championship play-off final. For full details click here:

* Because kick-off is yet to be announced by the EFL, we are unable to confirm our departure time for the coaches. As soon as the kick off time is confirmed, our coach departure times will also be announced.

* Our Wembley Express Executive Coaches are £75 return and run direct from the Stadium of Light to Wembley Stadium, on the day of the final, which is on Saturday, May 24th. Departure time TBC.

* No alcohol on board or refunds. We reserve the right to search and confiscate any alcohol that we find. No refunds for traffic delays, or for postponed fixtures, however travel tickets are valid for rearranged fixture. Passengers who go to a pick up point that that they have not booked will not be admitted on board.

National World competition rules apply. For full National World terms and conditions click here: