Sunderland at Wembley: Club confirm details of final extra ticket allocation for play-off final

The tickets will go on sale at 3.30pm, with the process moving into phase three earlier this week.
Though some of the seats will have a restricted view, demand is high they are expected to sell quickly.
It will take Sunderland’s total allocation to 46,460.
A club statement reads: “A limited number of tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final will be on sale from 3:30pm on Wednesday 18 May.
“Over 44,000 Sunderland AFC supporters have already booked their seat at Wembley Stadium, with a further 2,500 tickets – some of which are restricted view – set to go on sale.
“SAFC has made continuous representations to the EFL and Wembley Stadium throughout the week to increase the Club’s ticket allocation and we are pleased this request has been granted.
“Supporters are advised this will be the Club’s final additional ticket allocation and no further tickets will be released for this fixture."