Sunderland at Wembley: Black Cats request more tickets after selling out 43,960 allocation

43,960 tickets have now been sold by the Black Cats, after their initial allocation was increased at the end of last week.

The sales process entered phase three this morning but only a small number of tickets were still available and sold out within minutes. Demand remains high, with thousands of fans still in the queue when the latest batch sold out.

The request has more has been made, but the club said last week that they had been warned that it was unlikely to be granted.

A statement from Sunderland said this morning: "Less than a week after the Black Cats' semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday, over 43,960 tickets have been sold for Saturday's Wembley Stadium showdown against Wycombe Wanderers.

“SAFC has made a request to the EFL and Wembley Stadium to further increase the club’s ticket allocation and an additional update will be issued in due course."

Saturday’s opponents are hoping for an increased allocation of their own, revealing last week that they were on the brink of selling out their initial allocation of 19,205.

They agreed to Sunderland’s initial allocation rise from around 37,000 due to fears that supporters could try and purchase tickets in the Wycombe end.

A statement on their club website said: "Wanderers are close to selling out their initial allocation of 19,205 seats and hope to be able to confirm details of an increased allocation in the next 24 hours.

“It is both clubs’ intention to enable as many fans as possible to attend this prestigious fixture, and Wycombe have therefore agreed to Sunderland having access to 6,480 more tickets, taking its total allocation to around 43,960.

“This is on the basis that Sunderland supporters do not attempt to purchase tickets within Wycombe’s allocation, which is prohibited under Wembley Stadium regulations.

“Wanderers are making every effort to enable its fans and local community to attend the game, and require some form of evidence to prove their allegiance to the club.”