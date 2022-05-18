Sunderland at Wembley: Black Cats issue ticket guidance for the 43,960 heading for the play-off final this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets began being emailed to supporters earlier today, with advice to print them ahead of the final.

Sunderland AFC have said that this is the best option, but have also confirmed that tickets CAN be scanned digitally at the turnstile.

The Black Cats have sold 43,960 tickets for the final.

The club statement reads: "Tickets for Saturday’s fixture against Wycombe Wanderers are currently being distributed by email and all fans should have received their ticket by 10am on Thursday 19 May.

"Supporters have two options when using their ticket to access the stadium: Print-at-home or Mobile device.

"All supporters are advised to use the print-at-home option to ensure tickets can be accessed throughout matchday irrespective of your smartphone battery.

"If you wish to access the turnstile by scanning your ticket using a mobile device, please ensure the ticket is downloaded as a PDF and saved as a file or added to your camera roll.

"Tickets will NOT add to your mobile wallet and you must use the options above when using a mobile device."

With demand for tickets still high when the allocation sold out, Sunderland have made a request to the EFL and Wembley Stadium for more, though they had earlier been warned that such a second increase was unlikely.