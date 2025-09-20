The Sunderland and Aston Villa team and injury news with two doubts and nine ruled out

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon

Both Régis Le Bris and Unai Emery have a number of injury and fitness concerns as the two teams prepare to go head to head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Here we bring you up to date with all the team and injury news from both camps following the pre-match press conference.

1. Dan Ballard - available

Ballard will return to the squad on Sunday having recovered from a groin injury, though it's expected that Nordi Mukiele will keep his place in the XI for now. | Chris Fryatt

2. Enzo Le Fee - minor doubt

Missed the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace but Le Bris has said he will 'probably' be back for this game. Should therefore be on the bench at the very least. | Chris Fryatt

3. Romaine Mundle - out

Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month. | Pic by Chris Fryatt

4. Victor Lindelof - doubt

A surprise absentee in midweek with what Emery described as a small injury. Only expected to sideline him for a few days so could yet be back for this one. | Manchester United via Getty Images

