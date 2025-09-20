Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Aston Villa predicted

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST

Sunderland return to Premier League action when they face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Régis Le Bris has some big calls to make as Sunderland look to continue their strong start to the campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here’s how we think the Black Cats might line up at the Stadium of Light, and who will be on the bench...

Continued a fine start to the season with a superb performance against Crystal Palace. Will continue here.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Continued a fine start to the season with a superb performance against Crystal Palace. Will continue here. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Made a strong start to the season and though there's now real competition for places with Lutsharel Geertruida arriving, Hume's form and match fitness give him a clear edge for the time being.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Made a strong start to the season and though there's now real competition for places with Lutsharel Geertruida arriving, Hume's form and match fitness give him a clear edge for the time being. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Dan Ballard is expected to return to the squad for this one but Mukiele's excellent recent performances will likely mean he retains his place.

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Dan Ballard is expected to return to the squad for this one but Mukiele's excellent recent performances will likely mean he retains his place. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one.

4. CB - Omar Alderete

Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Aston Villa
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice