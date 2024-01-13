The Sky Sports pundit was speaking ahead of Ipswich Town vs Sunderland in the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don Goodman has stated that Sunderland are in a 'healthy' position in the Championship ahead of the Black Cats' clash against Ipswich Town.

The pair square off against each other on Saturday afternoon with Michael Beale's side hoping to bounce back from an FA Cup defeat to arch-rivals Newcastle United last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A response from the disappointment of last week," Goodman said when asked about what to expect between Ipswich Town and Sunderland on Saturday afternoon. "They didn't play anything like their normal game (against Newcastle United).

"They were quashed by the quality of the Premier League in Newcastle - let's have it right. So Michael Beale will have had a week where he's had to pick the team up. They are in a healthy position. Just on the fringes of the play-off places, which is where they should be.