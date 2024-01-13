Sunderland are in 'healthy' Championship position ahead of Ipswich game, says Sky pundit
The Sky Sports pundit was speaking ahead of Ipswich Town vs Sunderland in the Championship.
Don Goodman has stated that Sunderland are in a 'healthy' position in the Championship ahead of the Black Cats' clash against Ipswich Town.
The pair square off against each other on Saturday afternoon with Michael Beale's side hoping to bounce back from an FA Cup defeat to arch-rivals Newcastle United last weekend.
"A response from the disappointment of last week," Goodman said when asked about what to expect between Ipswich Town and Sunderland on Saturday afternoon. "They didn't play anything like their normal game (against Newcastle United).
"They were quashed by the quality of the Premier League in Newcastle - let's have it right. So Michael Beale will have had a week where he's had to pick the team up. They are in a healthy position. Just on the fringes of the play-off places, which is where they should be.
"Young team, an entertaining team. I expect a really entertaining game and I think for Sunderland it is about focusing on the fact that they are three unbeaten (in the league)."