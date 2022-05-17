Sunderland are in good hands in Alex Neil ahead of Wycombe Wanderers Wembley final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I genuinely believe if this football club had appointed this manager sooner then things may have been different and we could have been looking at a potential automatic position.

I still believe that he will get the job done this Saturday and if he does then in my eyes he should go down as one of the best recent managers in Sunderland’s history.

I really admire his no-nonsense approach and also think that if all bodes well on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, then he also could follow it up with a promotion to the Premier League for Sunderland.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

I know I’m getting ahead of myself but I think it’s vital that the football club have some sort of stability in the manager seat.

In Neil I think there is a guy that relates to the supporters on Wearside and is the perfect fit to help get this club back on its way to the good times.

I hope he enjoys being at the club and pencils in a long term deal, as for the first time in a long time, Sunderland actually have a manager who really cares for the club first and foremost.

He has proven at other clubs that he can create a successful style and can seemingly get all players buying into his philosophies.