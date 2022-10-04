Sunderland 'appoint' ex-Rangers boss to key role

As reported last month, the former Rangers boss has been in talks to take over as Sunderland Under-21s boss after the job was advertised a couple of months ago.

The post at the Academy of Light has been vacant since Elliot Dickman’s departure to Newcastle United last season in October 2021.

Club sources had confirmed Murty was a contender for the role last month but a decision had yet to be taken at that stage.

Now the Training Ground Guru website claim Murty is to be appointed.

They report: “Murty spent five years with the Glasgow side up to November last year.

"During that time he was mainly involved with their Academy, starting as U20s boss and serving as Head of Elite Academy Development for the last two years of his tenure."

It is a key role at Sunderland, who recently appointed Tony Mowbray as the new head coach following Alex Neil’s exit to Stoke City.

Murty, 47, played for Middlesbrough as a youth teamer before moving onto York City, Reading and Charlton Athletic and Southampton, whilst also making four appearances for the Scotland national team.

After retiring from playing in 2012, Murty embarked on a coaching career which has seen him heavily involved with the youth setups at both Southampton and Rangers, where he managed the first team between 2017 and 2018.

Under-18s coach John Hewitson has been taking charge of the under-21s side on an interim basis this season, and was also a contender to be given the role full-time.

Asked about the situation at the end of August, Hewitson told the Echo: “From my understanding it’s with HR and the club.

“The job to represent Sunderland as a 21s coach would be something that I would be really proud to do but it’s up to the club and we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve been told it will be the next couple of weeks, that’s what I’ve been told.”