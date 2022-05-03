Sunderland announce staggering latest ticket sales ahead of Sheffield Wednesday semi final

Tickets are now on general sale after season-card holders were given a period of exclusivity to secure their regular seats for the game.
The attendance is set to be the biggest of the season by far, which came when a crowd of 38,395 watched Jermain Defoe make his second debut for the club in a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.
Sheffield Wednesday have been granted an allocation of 2,000 for the game, with the attendance set to rise well above the 40,000 mark before kick off at 7.45.
It will be the biggest attendance since 46.039 watched a 1-0 win over Bradford City on Boxing Day in 2018, the largest crowd at the Stadium of Light since the club were relegated from the Premier League.
Sunderland have also been given an allocation of 2,000 for the second leg.