Sunderland announce pre-season friendly at Hearts and reveal streaming details for supporters
Sunderland will step up their pre-season preparations by facing Hearts of Midlothian at Tynecastle this Saturday.
The game will kick off at 3pm and begins a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build towards the opening day of the League One campaign.
Only a limited number of home season ticket holders will be permitted to attend, but Sunderland have confirmed that they will offer a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders, and £10 for others.
Sunderland travel to York City on July 21st, before facing Harrogate Town three days later.
A trip to face Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers follows on July 27th, before Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Friday, July 30th to conclude the pre-season campaign.
Sunderland stepped up their preparations on Saturday with two hour-long friendlies against local opposition at the Academy of Light.
The behind-closed-doors games followed the 2-2 draw with Spennymoor Town a week previous.