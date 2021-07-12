Sunderland announce pre-season friendly at Hearts and reveal streaming details for supporters

Sunderland will travel to Tynecastle this weekend

The game will kick off at 3pm and begins a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build towards the opening day of the League One campaign.

Only a limited number of home season ticket holders will be permitted to attend, but Sunderland have confirmed that they will offer a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders, and £10 for others.

Sunderland travel to York City on July 21st, before facing Harrogate Town three days later.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trip to face Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers follows on July 27th, before Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Friday, July 30th to conclude the pre-season campaign.

Sunderland stepped up their preparations on Saturday with two hour-long friendlies against local opposition at the Academy of Light.