The Black Cats have paid a fee to bring in 20-year-old striker Max Thompson, who was on the brink of joining the club in January.

They have also brought in Shrewsbury Town defenders Ben Crompton and Callum Wilson from Shrewsbury Town, as well as AFC Fylde forward Owen Robinson.

Thompson, 20, said: “It feels a long time coming to sign here, as I came close back in January. I would describe myself as a goalscorer and a direct player. I’m eager to learn from all the coaching staff and make serious progress here.”

Sunderland have strengthened their U21 side ahead of the new campaign

The striker was Burnley’s top scorer in the last two Premier League 2 campaigns and has signed a two-year deal on Wearside.

Crompton, 18, will compete for a place in central defence but can also play in central midfield. He said: “I’m happy to be at such a massive club, and across these three years I’m fully focused on breaking into the first team. I’m a ball-playing centre-back, and I like to think I’m very vocal, commanding and have good leadership traits on and off the pitch.”

Wilson, 18, is a right-sided defender who was recently called up to the Northern Ireland U19 squad and also had the chance to train with Alex Neil’s senior group in the early stages of pre-season.

Wilson: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sign for such a huge club. I’m looking forward to getting fitter and stronger, learning my trade here and to keep progressing, both here and with the national side.”

Crompton has signed a three-year deal and Wilson a two-year deal.

Robinson has a signed a one-year deal and said: “To be here at Sunderland is different class. This is huge for myself and my family. I feel like last season, playing senior football, has stood me in good stead moving forward. I feel that given the opportunity, I can light up a game and really put a marker down – I can’t wait to get to work here.”