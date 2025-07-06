Ex-Black Cat signs one-year deal as boss Stuart Kettlewell praises his 'professionalism and qualities'

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a one-year deal following his departure from Jagiellonia Białystok.

The 28-year-old spent six years on Wearside between 2013 and 2019 after arriving from Polonia Warsaw as a teenager. Though he never made a competitive senior appearance for the Black Cats, he featured regularly at youth level and experienced several loan moves during his time at the Stadium of Light – including spells at Boston United, Accrington Stanley and Eastleigh.

After leaving Sunderland, Stryjek rebuilt his career with Eastleigh and Livingston before joining Wycombe Wanderers in League One. Following a brief loan to Crewe Alexandra in 2024, during which he helped the club win a League Two play-off semi-final on penalties, Stryjek returned to Poland to sign for top-flight champions Jagiellonia Białystok.

Now, the 6ft 2in stopper is back in British football, signing for Kilmarnock ahead of the new campaign. His arrival is expected to bolster the goalkeeping department as Killie prepare for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup and domestic league season.

Speaking after his move was confirmed, Stryjek said: “It was a bit of work with the clubs, but I’m really happy to be joining Kilmarnock and I’m looking forward to working with the boys and the staff. “I was in a spot in Poland where I wasn’t really playing. It was a great experience spending a year in a new home but it was a difficult year for me on a personal note. I want to do well, help the team get results, and I’m really happy that I’m joining Kilmarnock.”

The former Poland youth international also explained how his first conversation with Killie boss Stuart Kettlewell played a key role in his decision. “I was actually on holiday when he first called me and I was really impressed by his personality, his ambition and everything,” Stryjek added. “He seemed like a really good person and I really liked his approach and professionalism. That was probably the main factor in deciding to join Kilmarnock.”

Kettlewell, meanwhile, says the club were keen to act quickly once Stryjek became available. “Max is one that I’ve been aware of for a while, especially with him playing in Scotland before we know his qualities,” said the Kilmarnock manager. “He adds to the already competitive squad and we are sure that he can be a solid addition to our goalkeepers. We look forward to working with Max with the Premier Sports Cup kicking off next week after our two friendlies beforehand, starting with Rory McKenzie’s testimonial match against Ayr United tonight.”

Stryjek made 74 league appearances for Wycombe before returning to Poland last summer. He played three times for Jagiellonia’s first team and twice for their second string before finalising his latest move.